i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Up 20% – Still a Buy?

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 162,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 181,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

i-nexus Global Stock Down 24.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £505,647.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.14.

Get i-nexus Global alerts:

About i-nexus Global

(Get Free Report)

i-nexus Global (AIM: INX) provides strategy software to the world’s largest organizations that want to achieve more of their goals, with less effort, across strategy execution and operational excellence.

More organizations are discovering that the same patchwork of technologies isn’t enough to overcome lost plans, errors, and the cost of poor execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.