Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Up 16.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) were up 16.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.69). Approximately 2,029,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average daily volume of 209,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.01).

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 67.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,511.11 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 331.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zegona Communications

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin purchased 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £42,075 ($52,745.39). Company insiders own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

