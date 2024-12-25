Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,065.24 ($25.89) and last traded at GBX 2,084.44 ($26.13), with a volume of 9892009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,086.42 ($26.16).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,246.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,528.87.

In other news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($28.98), for a total transaction of £13,000,006.08 ($16,296,861.08). Company insiders own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

