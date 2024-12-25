Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12). Approximately 607,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 244,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of £16.47 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

