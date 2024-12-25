Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 92.27 ($1.16), with a volume of 5914138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.16).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.97 million, a P/E ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,285.32). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

