Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 92.27 ($1.16), with a volume of 5914138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.16).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.97 million, a P/E ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,285.32). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

