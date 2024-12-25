Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 760.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,619,531.15). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,336.09). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

