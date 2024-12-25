MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.23.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

MTZ stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59 and a beta of 1.72. MasTec has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $2,580,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,746,507.26. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $4,619,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,634 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after acquiring an additional 289,090 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 279,778 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

