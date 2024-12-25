Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$80.59 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.