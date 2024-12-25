PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

