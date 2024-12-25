Bruce K. Posey Sells 855 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,296.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 68.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.