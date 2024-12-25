Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 167,453 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,962 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 165,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 136,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $849.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

The Hackett Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.