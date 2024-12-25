Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Raymond James upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.