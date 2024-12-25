Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $30.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

