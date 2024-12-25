ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

