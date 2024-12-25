Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $41,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

