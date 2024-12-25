Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Acquires 400,000 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lembit Janes purchased 209,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$21,945.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Lembit Janes acquired 68,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,480.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lembit Janes purchased 268,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Lembit Janes acquired 912,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,440.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

CVE SPA opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$39.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

