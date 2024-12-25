Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) Insider Dominic Virgara Purchases 6,147,222 Shares

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Virgara purchased 6,147,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$18,441.67 ($11,526.04).

Dominic Virgara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Dominic Virgara bought 25,000,000 shares of Volt Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($78,125.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Volt Resources

Volt Resources Limited operates as critical minerals and battery material company. The company is a graphite producer and an emerging natural graphite anode (a principal component of lithium-ion batteries) producer. It holds 70% interest in the Zavalievsky Graphite business in Ukraine. The company also holds three license applications that are prospective for lithium-borate mineralization that covers a total area of 291 square kilometers located in Serbia and are west and south-west of the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

