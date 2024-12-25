Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP) Director Darren Hartley Bondar Purchases 310,474 Shares of Stock

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) Director Darren Hartley Bondar bought 310,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$14,499.14.
Darren Hartley Bondar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Darren Hartley Bondar acquired 200,000 shares of Hempalta stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Darren Hartley Bondar acquired 135,000 shares of Hempalta stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.
Hempalta Price Performance
HEMP stock opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10. Hempalta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.30.
About Hempalta
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
