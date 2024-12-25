Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Senior Officer Andrew Warwick Hamer Purchases 18,900 Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Warwick Hamer acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$35,606.69.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:CRDL opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
