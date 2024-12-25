ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Insider Ian Tchacos Purchases 1,039,584 Shares

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos acquired 1,039,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,108.35 ($18,192.72).

Ian Tchacos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Ian Tchacos bought 161,608 shares of ADX Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,201.00 ($12,625.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About ADX Energy

ADX Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, appraisal, and production of oil and gas properties. Its project portfolio comprises the Gaiselberg and Zistersdorf fields in the Vienna basin, Austria; Anshof discovery, Welchau farmin, and ADX-AT-I investment areas in Upper Austria; d363C.R-.AX license offshore project in the Sicily Channel, Italy; and the Parta exploration and Iecea Mare production licenses in Western Romania.

