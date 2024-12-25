Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Buys 550 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.88 per share, with a total value of $37,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,151 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,809.88. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greif

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Greif by 97.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Greif by 12.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 262,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

