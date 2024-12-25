Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.22. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

In related news, Director Mary-Jo Case bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.48 per share, with a total value of C$104,800.00. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $261,300 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

