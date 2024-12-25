International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $224.41 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $157.88 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

