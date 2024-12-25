Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get SEA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after buying an additional 5,295,590 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 341.1% in the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 743.13 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.