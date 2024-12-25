Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.82.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $97.14 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

