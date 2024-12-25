Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.41.
Several brokerages have commented on CFG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
NYSE:CFG opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
