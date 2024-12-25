Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.20. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

