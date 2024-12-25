Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
STEM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.64.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
