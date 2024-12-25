Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 2,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stem by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 177.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

STEM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

