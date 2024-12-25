Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

