JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,751,912 shares in the company, valued at $118,224,234.72. This represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $707.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

