Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of WM stock opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $175.74 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.8% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

