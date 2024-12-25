Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

