The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.90.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Timken has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Timken’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

