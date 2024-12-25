Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARCT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after buying an additional 712,650 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 396,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.