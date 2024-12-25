AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.10.

Several analysts have commented on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

ALA opened at C$33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$26.91 and a 12 month high of C$35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 82.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.97 per share, with a total value of C$250,549.20. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

