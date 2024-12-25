F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,007.75. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,875 shares of company stock worth $644,889. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $256.20 on Wednesday. F5 has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $264.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About F5

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

