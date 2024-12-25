Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $4,756,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $747,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

