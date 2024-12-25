Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 3,812.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 459,990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,402,000 after buying an additional 289,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 798.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after buying an additional 238,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.10 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

