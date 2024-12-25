TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 3039247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in TELUS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

