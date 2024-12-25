Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.92 and last traded at $151.22, with a volume of 239731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.36.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 45.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 64,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

