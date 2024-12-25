SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 64680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSEZY

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.