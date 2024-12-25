QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 50.3% – Here’s Why

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 5,381,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,957% from the average daily volume of 176,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

QUIZ Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.67.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

