Altria Group, Inc. (MO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on January 10th

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 76.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Shares of MO opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

