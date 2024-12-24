PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

