REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

REV Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

REVG stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. REV Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

