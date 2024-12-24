REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
REV Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
REV Group Price Performance
REVG stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. REV Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $35.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
