John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WLYB opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.