Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79.

Balchem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Balchem has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Balchem to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

BCPC stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $135.84 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

