John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 0.85. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,602.98. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

