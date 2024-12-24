PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 9th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $544,086.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,268.47. The trade was a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.