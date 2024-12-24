J.Jill, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
J.Jill has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
J.Jill Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.64. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at J.Jill
In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,887.76. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $192,359.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,745.52. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,341 shares of company stock worth $517,038. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.
